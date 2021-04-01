renDOGE (RENDOGE) Price Up 18% This Week

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, renDOGE has traded 18% higher against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can currently be bought for $0.0604 or 0.00000102 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. renDOGE has a total market cap of $186,222.12 and $366,045.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.17 or 0.00064435 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000967 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.41 or 0.00324836 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00006939 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $463.77 or 0.00782949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00089122 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.28 or 0.00047744 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00028901 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

