Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (REEC) Price Tops $0.0045

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin (CURRENCY:REEC) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. One Renewable Electronic Energy Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin has a market cap of $1.93 million and $148,657.00 worth of Renewable Electronic Energy Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001692 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.03 or 0.00064318 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000969 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $199.66 or 0.00337635 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007011 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $460.26 or 0.00778338 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.70 or 0.00089116 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00048104 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.23 or 0.00029132 BTC.

About Renewable Electronic Energy Coin

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s total supply is 971,776,702 coins and its circulating supply is 431,106,511 coins. Renewable Electronic Energy Coin’s official website is reec.io

Renewable Electronic Energy Coin Coin Trading

