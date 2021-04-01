Rentberry One Day Volume Hits $2,021.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Rentberry coin can now be bought for about $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a total market cap of $614,437.29 and $2,021.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Rentberry has traded 8.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.43 or 0.00051178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00019399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.66 or 0.00640221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00069448 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.99 or 0.00028578 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001691 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000840 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

