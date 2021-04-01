REPO Price Tops $0.13 on Exchanges (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 1st. One REPO token can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000228 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.02 million and $166,333.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 12.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001700 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37.02 or 0.00062881 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000990 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.40 or 0.00326820 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.15 or 0.00007045 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.70 or 0.00087815 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.80 or 0.00723295 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.07 or 0.00047681 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $18.00 or 0.00030575 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Token Profile

REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 tokens. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

