Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 108,400 shares, a decrease of 22.4% from the February 28th total of 139,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 486,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

The firm has a market cap of $19.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78. Repsol has a 12-month low of $5.94 and a 12-month high of $13.45.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on REPYY shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

Repsol Company Profile

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

