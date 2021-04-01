Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.73.

RSG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Bank of America downgraded Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in RSG. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $130,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 104.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 143,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,570,000 after purchasing an additional 73,568 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 1,151.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 36,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,389,000 after purchasing an additional 33,400 shares in the last quarter. Barings LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 4,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 35,226 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $99.60. The stock had a trading volume of 16,796 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,345,147. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.54. Republic Services has a 1-year low of $71.32 and a 1-year high of $103.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. Republic Services’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Republic Services will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.