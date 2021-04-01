Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Analysts at National Bank Financial upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, March 30th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will earn $3.92 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.91. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $515.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q3 2021 earnings at $4.12 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.83 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.71 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $411.00 to $393.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $485.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $426.09.

NYSE:CP opened at $379.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $365.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $338.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.60. Canadian Pacific Railway has a fifty-two week low of $205.26 and a fifty-two week high of $385.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.77 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 283,151 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $98,166,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 519,052 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $180,029,000 after purchasing an additional 8,583 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 89,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,034 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares during the last quarter. 69.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.7436 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.05%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

