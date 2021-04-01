Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:GNTY)

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.64 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTY opened at $36.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $442.98 million, a P/E ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $19.32 and a one year high of $38.49. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.31.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.90 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 20.06%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $334,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 91,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,824 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 115,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch bought 1,722 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.80 per share, for a total transaction of $59,925.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 142,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,969,440. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.80 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 20,222 shares of company stock valued at $656,216. Company insiders own 29.58% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Monday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 26th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. This is a positive change from Guaranty Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Guaranty Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust, N.A. that provides a range of commercial and consumer banking products and services for small- and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company offers various deposit products, such as checking and savings, money market, and business accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loan products comprising commercial and industrial, construction and development, 1-4 family residential, commercial real estate, farmland and agricultural, multi-family residential, and consumer loans.

