Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lululemon Athletica Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 30th. KeyCorp analyst M. Degulis expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.88 for the quarter. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.38 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $396.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $490.00 to $478.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $400.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.69.

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $306.71 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $177.77 and a 12 month high of $399.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 72.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $316.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $335.78.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The apparel retailer reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.09. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 28.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 20,765 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,933 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $94,989,000 after buying an additional 11,756 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 68,410 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Street Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $2,436,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.95% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

