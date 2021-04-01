Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:OSMT)

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 30th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Fraser forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Osmotica Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.64). Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%.

OSMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Truist cut their price target on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.70.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT opened at $3.26 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.03 million, a P/E ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 2.92. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.81 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 10,275 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 61,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after acquiring an additional 25,220 shares during the period.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

