Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Umpqua Holdings Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson increased their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for Umpqua in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.42. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Umpqua’s FY2021 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $358.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $334.73 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 16.53% and a return on equity of 7.80%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UMPQ. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Umpqua from $13.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.19.

NASDAQ:UMPQ opened at $17.55 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.56 and a beta of 1.21. Umpqua has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $19.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.50%.

In other Umpqua news, CEO Cort L. O’haver sold 5,750 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $84,467.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 492,394 shares in the company, valued at $7,233,267.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 13,100 shares of Umpqua stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.69, for a total transaction of $192,439.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 211,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,947.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,149 shares of company stock worth $314,154 over the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Umpqua by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Umpqua during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Umpqua by 27.5% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

