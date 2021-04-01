Research Analysts’ Price Target Changes for April, 1st (AAV, AGF.B, AX.UN, BTAI, CHE.UN, CPP, DOL, GEI, HBR, HSBA)

Research Analysts’ price target changes for Thursday, April 1st:

Advantage Oil & Gas (TSE:AAV) (NYSE:AAV) was given a C$3.50 price target by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target increased by CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by TD Securities from C$8.50 to C$9.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust Unit (TSE:AX.UN) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$11.00 to C$11.75.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) had its target price lowered by Truist Securities from $150.00 to $127.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) had its price target increased by BMO Capital Markets from C$7.00 to C$7.50. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

CPPGroup (LON:CPP) had its price target increased by Liberum Capital from GBX 570 ($7.45) to GBX 635 ($8.30). The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$61.00 to C$63.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from C$54.00 to C$55.00. Canaccord Genuity currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by Barclays PLC from C$60.00 to C$62.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$64.00 to C$65.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) was given a C$22.00 target price by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Harbour Energy (LON:HBR) had its target price increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 17 ($0.22) to GBX 20 ($0.26). Berenberg Bank currently has a sell rating on the stock.

HSBC (LON:HSBA) was given a GBX 465 ($6.08) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) had its target price boosted by Truist Securities from $102.00 to $118.00. Truist Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$75.00 to C$77.00. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price cut by Alliance Global Partners from C$2.00 to C$1.25. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MediPharm Labs (TSE:LABS) had its target price lowered by Canaccord Genuity from C$1.75 to C$1.00. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Leucrotta Exploration (CVE:LXE) was given a C$1.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

ArcelorMittal (AMS:MT) was given a €26.50 ($31.18) target price by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO) had its price target raised by DA Davidson from $75.00 to $80.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE) was given a C$2.00 price target by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$33.00 to C$38.00.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its price target increased by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$40.00 to C$43.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by Cormark from C$35.00 to C$37.50. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) had its target price increased by TD Securities from C$34.00 to C$38.00. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $90.00 to $106.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) was given a €175.00 ($205.88) price target by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Stagecoach Group (LON:SGC) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 110 ($1.44) to GBX 124 ($1.62). Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Skeena Resources Limited (SKE.V) (CVE:SKE) was given a C$5.00 target price by analysts at Raymond James. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Smiths Group (LON:SMIN) had its target price boosted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from GBX 1,700 ($22.21) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82). They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

TELUS (TSE:T) (NYSE:TU) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares, Inc. from C$29.00 to C$28.00. National Bankshares, Inc. currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) had its price target increased by Cormark from C$5.25 to C$5.50. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Titanium Transportation Group (CVE:TTR) had its target price boosted by Desjardins from C$5.50 to C$6.00. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) had its price target boosted by Credit Suisse Group AG from $32.00 to $35.00. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

