Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for TerrAscend (TRSSF)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of TerrAscend (OTCMKTS: TRSSF) in the last few weeks:

3/30/2021 – TerrAscend had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2021 – TerrAscend had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.50 to $17.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – TerrAscend had its price target lowered by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $21.00 to $16.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/24/2021 – TerrAscend had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $17.50 to $17.75. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – TerrAscend had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $12.50 to $24.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – TerrAscend had its price target raised by analysts at Clarus Securities from $18.75 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TerrAscend had its price target raised by analysts at Craig Hallum from $10.50 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TRSSF traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $10.18. 374,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 574,526. TerrAscend Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $16.25. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.61.

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company provides physician consultations, patient education, and support programs. It also produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis infused artisan edibles, as well as operates retail dispensaries in California and Pennsylvania.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for TerrAscend Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TerrAscend Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.