Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citizens Financial Group, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $3.50 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.35. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citizens Financial Group’s FY2022 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $29.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.30.

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock opened at $44.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.37. Citizens Financial Group has a 52-week low of $16.58 and a 52-week high of $47.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 16.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,355,790 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $334,564,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292,344 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,704,661 shares of the bank’s stock worth $203,999,000 after purchasing an additional 460,267 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,258,655 shares of the bank’s stock worth $188,050,000 after purchasing an additional 36,720 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $166,208,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Citizens Financial Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,639,638 shares of the bank’s stock worth $130,146,000 after purchasing an additional 88,685 shares in the last quarter. 92.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, January 20th that allows the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the bank to repurchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.63%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

