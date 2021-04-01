Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for April, 1st (AIR, H24, HEN3, INGA, PAH3, PFSW, PGC, PRGS, PRI, PUK)

Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Thursday, April 1st:

Airbus (EPA:AIR) was given a €90.00 ($105.88) target price by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

home24 (ETR:H24) was given a €31.00 ($36.47) target price by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3)

was given a €104.00 ($122.35) target price by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

(INGA) (AMS:INGA) was given a €10.70 ($12.59) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Porsche Automobil (ETR:PAH3) was given a €128.00 ($150.59) target price by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

PFSweb (NASDAQ:PFSW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $7.50 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PFSWeb Inc. is an international provider of transaction management services for both traditional commerce and electronic commerce, or e-commerce, companies. The company provides a broad range of services, including order management, customer care services, billing services, information management and fulfillment and distribution services. The fulfillment and distribution services are conducted at the warehouses and include picking, packing and shipping the clients’ customer orders. “

Peapack-Gladstone Financial (NASDAQ:PGC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $35.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “The Peapack-Gladstone Financial Corporation is a bank holding company for Peapack-Gladstone Bank. The Bank is primarily dedicated to providing quality, personalized financial, trust and investment services to individuals and small businesses. “

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Progress offers the leading platform for developing and deploying mission-critical business applications. Progress empowers enterprises and ISVs to build and deliver cognitive-first applications that harness big data to derive business insights and competitive advantage. Progress offers leading technologies for easily building powerful user interfaces across any type of device, a reliable, scalable and secure backend platform to deploy modern applications, leading data connectivity to all sources, and award-winning predictive analytics that brings the power of machine learning to any organization. “

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $167.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Primerica, Inc. provides financial products and services. It assists its clients in meeting their needs for term life insurance, which it underwrites, and mutual funds, variable annuities and other financial products, which it distributes primarily on behalf of third parties. The Company’s mission is to serve middle income families by helping them make informed financial decisions and providing them with a strategy and means to gain financial independence. The Company’s sales representatives use its proprietary financial needs analysis, or FNA, tool and an educational approach to demonstrate how its products can assist clients to provide financial protection for their families, save for their retirement and manage their debt. The Company’s clients are generally middle income consumers. Primerica also provides an entrepreneurial business opportunity for individuals to distribute its financial products. The Company is based in Duluth, Georgia. “

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “PRUDENTIAL PLC provides retail financial products and services and fund management to many millions of customers worldwide. Their commitment to the shareholders who own Prudential is to maximise the value over time of their investment. They do this by investing for the long term to develop and bring out the best in their people and their businesses to produce superior products and services, and hence superior financial returns. Their aim is to deliver top quartile performance among their international peer group in terms of total shareholder returns. “

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Provident Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company of The Provident Bank. Its products and services consists of demand deposits, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, commercial checking, NOW, money market accounts, commercial real estate loans, multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction and land development loans, one-to four-family residential loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, consumer loans, debit cards and overdraft options. The company operates primarily in Amesbury and Newburyport, Massachusetts and Portsmouth, Exeter and Seabrook, New Hampshire. Provident Bancorp, Inc. is based in Amesbury, United States. “

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Relay Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It focuses on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology. The company’s product pipeline consist RLY-1971, RLY-4008 and RLY-PI3K1047 which are in clinical stage. Relay Therapeutics Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $98.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “RealPage, Inc. provides on-demand property management solutions that enable owners and managers of single-family and a wide variety of multi-family rental property types to manage their marketing, pricing, screening, leasing, accounting, purchasing and other property operations. The Company’s products include OneSite Solutions, to increase occupancy and reduce operating expenses through streamlined operations; CrossFire, a sales and marketing system to capture more leads, manage and retain more residents, and provide residents with the means to sign up for utilities and other services; YieldStar, to optimize asset values through revenue management, portfolio management, and market intelligence; LeasingDesk, a risk mitigation system; Velocity, to generate comprehensive utility and convergent bills for properties and deliver superior submetering services; OpsTechnology, a spend management system. RealPage, Inc. is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas. “

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Properties of America, Inc. is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates shopping centers in the United States. Its retail-operating portfolio includes power centers, community centers, neighborhood centers, lifestyle centers and single-user retail properties. The Company’s retail properties are primarily located in retail districts. Retail Properties of America, Inc. is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL. “

SMA Solar Technology (ETR:S92) was given a €70.00 ($82.35) price target by analysts at Berenberg Bank. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Ströer SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:SAX) was given a €80.00 ($94.12) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) was given a €130.00 ($152.94) target price by analysts at UBS Group AG. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

WashTec (ETR:WSU) was given a €62.50 ($73.53) price target by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

