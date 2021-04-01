Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (PHAS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: PHAS) in the last few weeks:

  • 3/24/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
  • 3/22/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 3/18/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $8.00 price target on the stock.
  • 3/16/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
  • 2/23/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $5.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
  • 2/13/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
  • 2/12/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $6.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
  • 2/4/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
  • 2/3/2021 – PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.25 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

NASDAQ:PHAS traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $3.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,979. The company has a market capitalization of $101.58 million, a P/E ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 1.85. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.60 and a 12 month high of $6.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.78.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, March 14th. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.33). As a group, analysts predict that PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $706,000 after purchasing an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 616.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 35,284 shares during the last quarter. 58.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

