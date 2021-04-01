Reserve Rights (RSR) Tops 1-Day Volume of $77.63 Million

Reserve Rights (CURRENCY:RSR) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 1st. Reserve Rights has a market cap of $1.16 billion and approximately $77.63 million worth of Reserve Rights was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Reserve Rights has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Reserve Rights coin can currently be bought for $0.0879 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.07 or 0.00050760 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00019749 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $377.73 or 0.00637701 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.40 or 0.00068202 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001695 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.46 or 0.00026104 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000849 BTC.

About Reserve Rights

Reserve Rights is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2019. Reserve Rights’ total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,159,999,000 coins. Reserve Rights’ official website is reserve.org . Reserve Rights’ official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Reserve Protocol is a blockchain based stablecoin that enables people to protect and use their money globally. It's designed to help protect people against hyperinflation. “

Reserve Rights Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reserve Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Reserve Rights should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Reserve Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

