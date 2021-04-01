Resona (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Trading Down 6.3%

Shares of Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) traded down 6.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $4.17 and last traded at $4.17. 250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 2,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Resona from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th.

Get Resona alerts:

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.72.

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

Further Reading: Put Option

Receive News & Ratings for Resona Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resona and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.