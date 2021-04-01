Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $65.50.

A number of analysts have issued reports on QSR shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded Restaurant Brands International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $73.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

In related news, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total transaction of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,749,191.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 1,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.95, for a total transaction of $113,419.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,702.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 457,619 shares of company stock worth $28,077,055. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,862,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Restaurant Brands International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,511,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares during the period. Guardian Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,539,000. Finally, Iridian Asset Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 27.4% during the fourth quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 2,284,406 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $139,600,000 after acquiring an additional 491,883 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR traded down $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $64.76. The stock had a trading volume of 15,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,113. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.76. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $68.48. The firm has a market cap of $19.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 76.47%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

