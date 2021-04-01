Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,980,195 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 81,129 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 2.61% of Restaurant Brands International worth $487,670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in Restaurant Brands International by 68.2% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 5,550,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,772,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,438,985 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $270,588,000 after purchasing an additional 190,613 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in Restaurant Brands International during the 4th quarter valued at $222,862,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Restaurant Brands International by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,939,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $179,630,000 after buying an additional 246,793 shares during the period. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Restaurant Brands International by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,792,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $170,216,000 after buying an additional 118,489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

QSR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Restaurant Brands International from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $65.00 price target (up previously from $63.00) on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research note on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.09.

Shares of NYSE QSR traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.12. The company had a trading volume of 35,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,113. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.00 and a 12 month high of $68.48. The stock has a market cap of $19.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.17, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.76.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.13). Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 26.67% and a net margin of 11.00%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from Restaurant Brands International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.47%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, CMO Fernando Machado sold 121,061 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.01, for a total transaction of $7,749,114.61. Also, insider David Chan Shear sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $168,437.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 175,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,749,191.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 457,619 shares of company stock valued at $28,077,055 over the last three months. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc owns, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants under the Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), and Popeyes (PLK) brands. The company operates through three segments: TH, BK, and PLK. Its restaurants offer blend coffee, tea, espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks, donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, hamburgers, chicken and other specialty sandwiches, french fries, soft drinks, chicken, chicken tenders, fried shrimp and other seafood, red beans and rice, and other food items.

