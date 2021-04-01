Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 105,731 AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 105,731 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,040,000. AT&T accounts for about 1.4% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,944,000 after purchasing an additional 6,382 shares during the last quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AT&T by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 39,241 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 20,216 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in AT&T by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 132,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,799,000 after buying an additional 44,059 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in AT&T by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 2,379,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,432,000 after buying an additional 570,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in AT&T by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 198,256 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,702,000 after buying an additional 63,812 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on T shares. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Shares of T traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.30. 702,222 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,832,230. The company has a market cap of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.35 and a 52-week high of $33.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.86%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.