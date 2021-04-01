Retirement Group LLC Acquires Shares of 29,324 QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 29,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,476,000. QuantumScape accounts for approximately 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.10% of QuantumScape at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,283,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,378,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,000. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in QuantumScape in the fourth quarter valued at about $227,000. 25.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:QS traded up $4.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.81. The stock had a trading volume of 364,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,610,162. QuantumScape Co. has a 1-year low of $9.74 and a 1-year high of $132.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.95.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on QuantumScape in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.80.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

