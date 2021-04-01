Retirement Group LLC Buys New Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,000. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust comprises 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Costello Asset Management INC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 58.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

NYSEARCA DIA traded up $0.72 on Thursday, reaching $330.90. 356,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,176,950. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $207.18 and a 12 month high of $332.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $320.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $306.33.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.