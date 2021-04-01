Retirement Group LLC Buys Shares of 15,375 Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,907,000. Vanguard Growth ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000.

Shares of VUG traded up $3.68 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $260.72. The stock had a trading volume of 27,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 952,815. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $148.44 and a 12 month high of $269.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $257.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

