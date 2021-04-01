Retirement Group LLC Invests $1.99 Million in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 130,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000. Invesco Preferred ETF comprises 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGX. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 121.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 517.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Preferred ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.03. The company had a trading volume of 14,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,577,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.93. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $12.32 and a 52 week high of $15.28.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

