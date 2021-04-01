Retirement Group LLC Invests $2.46 Million in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 21,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.1% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VTV. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,003,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares in the last quarter. United Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.8% during the third quarter. United Bank now owns 23,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,428,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 6.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 550,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,012,000 after acquiring an additional 33,726 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,331,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,161,000 after purchasing an additional 53,604 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $131.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,326,099. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $84.40 and a 12 month high of $132.87. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.43.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

