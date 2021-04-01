Retirement Group LLC Invests $3.19 Million in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 157,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,188,000. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Retirement Group LLC owned about 0.05% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FPE. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $20.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,868,408. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $15.68 and a 1-year high of $20.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.90.

