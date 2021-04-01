Retirement Group LLC Invests $3.38 Million in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 6,475 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,381,000. NVIDIA comprises 1.6% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 48.2% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 83 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Perennial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $665.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. New Street Research raised NVIDIA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $593.56.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded up $13.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $547.30. The stock had a trading volume of 247,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,396,575. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.39 and a fifty-two week high of $614.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $540.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $533.50. The company has a market cap of $339.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.66, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The computer hardware maker reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.81 by $0.29. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

In other news, Director Tench Coxe sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $528.73, for a total transaction of $188,227.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

