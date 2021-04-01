Retirement Group LLC Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 24,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,785,000 after acquiring an additional 15,212 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after buying an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after buying an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $49.52. 146,274 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $50.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.92.

