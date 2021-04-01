Retirement Group LLC Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 81,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,010,000. Jefferies Financial Group accounts for 0.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 79.2% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Institutional investors own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Jefferies Financial Group stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,565,697. The company has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21 and a beta of 1.46. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.82 and a 12 month high of $34.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 8.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Jefferies Financial Group from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Jefferies Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th.

In other news, Director Stuart Harry Reese sold 4,000 shares of Jefferies Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.84, for a total value of $103,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 53,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,119.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $2,500,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.80% of the company’s stock.

Jefferies Financial Group Company Profile

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, asset management, and direct investing businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments.

Further Reading: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.