Retirement Group LLC Purchases Shares of 22,254 Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,050,000. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 1.9% of Retirement Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CAT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 109.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,041,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,373,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,803,900 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Caterpillar by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,019,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,095,721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,788,783 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,444,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $627,039,000 after buying an additional 665,237 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 17.8% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,196,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $625,968,000 after buying an additional 634,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,867,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $885,977,000 after buying an additional 519,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT stock traded down $3.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $228.70. 80,687 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,438,554. The company has a market capitalization of $124.71 billion, a PE ratio of 38.05, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $237.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $217.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. The business’s revenue was down 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,018 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.76, for a total value of $766,473.68. Also, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 59,311 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.67, for a total transaction of $13,028,847.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 33,320 shares in the company, valued at $7,319,404.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 149,080 shares of company stock worth $32,650,920 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CAT shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Caterpillar from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Vertical Research started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $135.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

