Retirement Group LLC Takes Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 91,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,860,000. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 2.7% of Retirement Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 15,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pasadena Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period.

SCHD traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $73.06. The stock had a trading volume of 65,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,804. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $43.18 and a 1-year high of $73.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.57.

