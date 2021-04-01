Reviewing AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) & Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK)

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSE:AIM) and Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Outlook Therapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIM ImmunoTech $140,000.00 659.69 -$9.53 million N/A N/A Outlook Therapeutics $8.15 million 47.93 -$35.24 million ($0.67) -3.36

AIM ImmunoTech has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Outlook Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

6.8% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of AIM ImmunoTech shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.0% of Outlook Therapeutics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares AIM ImmunoTech and Outlook Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIM ImmunoTech -6,823.39% -30.48% -26.38% Outlook Therapeutics N/A N/A -148.04%

Risk and Volatility

AIM ImmunoTech has a beta of -0.94, meaning that its stock price is 194% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Outlook Therapeutics has a beta of 0.46, meaning that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for AIM ImmunoTech and Outlook Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIM ImmunoTech 0 0 2 0 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00

AIM ImmunoTech currently has a consensus price target of $3.75, indicating a potential upside of 65.20%. Outlook Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $6.33, indicating a potential upside of 181.48%. Given Outlook Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Outlook Therapeutics is more favorable than AIM ImmunoTech.

Summary

Outlook Therapeutics beats AIM ImmunoTech on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIM ImmunoTech Company Profile

AIM ImmunoTech Inc., an immuno-pharma company, focuses on the research and development of therapeutics to treat multiple types of cancers and immune-deficiency disorders in the United States. The company's products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of genital warts, a sexually transmitted disease; and Ampligen, a drug of macromolecular ribonucleic acid molecule for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome. It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of Hepatitis B and HIV, as well as patients with renal cell carcinoma, malignant melanoma, non-small cell lung, ovarian, breast, colorectal, urothelial, prostate, and pancreatic cancer. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. has research agreement with the Japanese National Institute of Infectious Diseases and Shionogi & Co., Ltd. to test its drug Ampligen as an adjuvant therapy for COVID-19, the new coronavirus infectious disease caused by SARS-CoV-2. The company was formerly known as Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to AIM ImmunoTech Inc. in August 2019. AIM ImmunoTech Inc. was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Ocala, Florida.

Outlook Therapeutics Company Profile

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc., a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, a proprietary ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age related macular degeneration and other retina diseases. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. has collaboration and license agreements with IPCA Laboratories Limited; Laboratorios Liomont, S.A. de C.V.; BioLexis Pte. Ltd.; and Zhejiang Huahai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. The company was formerly known as Oncobiologics, Inc. and changed its name to Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2018. Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Cranbury, New Jersey.

