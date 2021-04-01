Reviewing LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) & Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) and LIFULL (OTCMKTS:NXCLF) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Get Match Group alerts:

Match Group has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LIFULL has a beta of -0.51, suggesting that its share price is 151% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Match Group and LIFULL’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Match Group $4.76 billion 8.07 $431.13 million $4.53 31.49 LIFULL $333.60 million 1.63 $10.89 million $0.08 50.75

Match Group has higher revenue and earnings than LIFULL. Match Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LIFULL, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.7% of Match Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Match Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Match Group and LIFULL’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Match Group 2.43% 32.15% 6.21% LIFULL 3.22% 3.37% 2.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Match Group and LIFULL, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Match Group 0 6 13 0 2.68 LIFULL 0 0 0 0 N/A

Match Group currently has a consensus price target of $145.00, suggesting a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Match Group’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Match Group is more favorable than LIFULL.

Summary

Match Group beats LIFULL on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Match Group Company Profile

Match Group, Inc. provides dating products worldwide. The company's portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company was incorporated in 1986 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

LIFULL Company Profile

LIFULL Co., Ltd. provides real estate information services in Japan. It offers LIFULL HOME'S, a site of real estate and housing information; LIFULL Rumah, a real estate and housing information website for Indonesia; LIFULL Concierge, a real estate agency service for Japanese employees re-assigned to Jakarta; Trovit, an aggregation website; and Mitula, a site that provides information in real estate and housing, used cars, recruitment, and fashion. The company also offers LIFULL Move that provides reviews and rankings of the moving companies; LIFULL Storage, a storage space searching web service; LIFULL Nursing Care, a special care facility searching web service; and LIFULL Revitalize Rural Japan that suggest new lifestyles to people in Japan based on refurbishment of abandoned houses. In addition, it offers LIFULL FaM that enables working mothers balance childcare with work while pursuing a career; and LIFULL rental spaces, a site for rental spaces and meeting rooms, event venues, and other rental facilities. Further, the company provides LIFULL FLOWER, an online flower gift shop; LIFULL Investment, a money funding website; LIFULL HUB, a shared office; LIFULL Table, a mixed-style deli restaurant; and LIFULL Marketing Partners that offers full Web assistance for real estate related companies. Additionally, it provides LivingAnywhere Commons, a community to live; instant house products. The company was formerly known as NEXT Co., Ltd. and changed its name to LIFULL Co., Ltd.in April 2017. LIFULL Co., Ltd. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.