Reviewing WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) and Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA)

Liberty TripAdvisor (NASDAQ:LTRPA) and WISeKey International (NASDAQ:WKEY) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and WISeKey International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Liberty TripAdvisor $1.56 billion 0.32 -$22.00 million N/A N/A WISeKey International $22.65 million 7.89 $8.19 million ($3.20) -4.17

WISeKey International has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

72.0% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of WISeKey International shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.8% of Liberty TripAdvisor shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Liberty TripAdvisor and WISeKey International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Liberty TripAdvisor -32.00% 10.43% 6.24% WISeKey International N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Liberty TripAdvisor and WISeKey International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Liberty TripAdvisor 0 0 0 0 N/A WISeKey International 0 0 1 0 3.00

WISeKey International has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential downside of 33.18%. Given WISeKey International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe WISeKey International is more favorable than Liberty TripAdvisor.

Summary

Liberty TripAdvisor beats WISeKey International on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Liberty TripAdvisor

Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company that connects travelers with travel partners. The company operates through two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform, and Experiences & Dining. Its travel platform provides content, price comparison tools, and online reservation and related services for destinations, accommodations, travel activities and experiences, and restaurants. The company owns and operates a portfolio of travel media brands and businesses, which offers travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry; and provides click-based, display-based, and subscription-based advertising services. It also operates Viator, a website that offers research, book, and experience activities and attractions in travel destinations; and TheFork, an online restaurant booking platform. Liberty TripAdvisor Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

About WISeKey International

WISeKey International Holding AG, a cybersecurity company, provides integrated security solutions for the Internet of Things (IoT) and digital identity ecosystems in Switzerland, rest of Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, IoT and mPKI. It offers microcontrollers and microchips that provides identity to various connected devices; and managed public key infrastructure, which include digital identity, certificate management and signing solutions, and trust services, as well as offers digital certificates, software as a service (SaaS), software license, and post-contract customer support for cybersecurity applications. The company also develops, markets, hosts, and supports a range of solutions that enable secure digital identification of people, content, and objects by generating digital identities through its products and services in cybersecurity services, IoT, digital brand management, and mobile security, which enable clients to monetize their existing user bases, as well as expand its eco-system. In addition, the company operates ISTANA platform that uses cybersecurity SaaS business and semiconductor chips for securing the IoT market, as well as uses artificial intelligence to analyze data; and engages in financing, sales, and distribution activities. WISeKey International Holding AG has a strategic partnership agreement with Turing Crypto GmbH to offer a suite of SSL/TLS services in the Asia-Pacific region. The company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

