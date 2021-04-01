Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Short Interest Update

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,660,000 shares, a drop of 19.7% from the February 28th total of 4,560,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,180,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

In other Revolve Group news, COO David Pujades sold 3,490 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.54, for a total value of $113,564.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,564.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of Revolve Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total transaction of $81,745,613.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,203,512 shares of company stock valued at $84,918,834. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 521.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revolve Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, JBF Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 3,017.0% in the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 62,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 60,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

RVLV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $23.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Revolve Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.06.

NYSE RVLV traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $45.32. 743,529 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,159,823. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. Revolve Group has a 52 week low of $7.91 and a 52 week high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 31.18%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Revolve Group will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Revolve Group Company Profile

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

