REVV Market Capitalization Reaches $147.87 Million (REVV)

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last seven days, REVV has traded 14.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. REVV has a market cap of $147.87 million and approximately $12.85 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV token can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00000897 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001688 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.28 or 0.00064584 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000973 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $188.07 or 0.00317317 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.19 or 0.00007072 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00784263 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.87 or 0.00089199 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.34 or 0.00047814 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00029060 BTC.

REVV Token Profile

REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 tokens. REVV’s official website is www.f1deltatime.com . REVV’s official message board is medium.com/@f1deltatime

REVV Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REVV using one of the exchanges listed above.

