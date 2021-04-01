ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $3.18

ReWalk Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:RWLK)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.18 and traded as low as $2.28. ReWalk Robotics shares last traded at $2.42, with a volume of 873,215 shares traded.

RWLK has been the topic of a number of research reports. HC Wainwright increased their target price on shares of ReWalk Robotics from $2.50 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut ReWalk Robotics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.91. The company has a market cap of $111.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.92 and a beta of 3.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 2.56.

ReWalk Robotics (NASDAQ:RWLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The medical device company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics had a negative net margin of 312.35% and a negative return on equity of 103.56%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ReWalk Robotics Ltd. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in ReWalk Robotics by 898.5% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 118,298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 106,450 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of ReWalk Robotics during the fourth quarter valued at $405,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in ReWalk Robotics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,841,000. 1.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ReWalk Robotics Ltd., a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes robotic exoskeletons for individuals with mobility impairments or other medical conditions. It offers ReWalk Personal for everyday use to paraplegic individuals at home and in their communities; and ReWalk Rehabilitation for exercise and therapy used in hospitals and rehabilitation centers in the United States and Europe.

