Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RXN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.00.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RXN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rexnord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Rexnord from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Rexnord from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Vertical Research began coverage on Rexnord in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Rexnord from $43.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Shares of NYSE RXN opened at $47.09 on Thursday. Rexnord has a 1-year low of $19.30 and a 1-year high of $51.54. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day moving average of $39.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.79, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.43.

Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $490.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $468.01 million. Rexnord had a return on equity of 16.83% and a net margin of 7.97%. Research analysts expect that Rexnord will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is a positive change from Rexnord’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.91%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RXN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Rexnord by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 417,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,489,000 after purchasing an additional 36,349 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in Rexnord during the 3rd quarter valued at $914,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Rexnord by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rexnord by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Rexnord by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,759,000 after purchasing an additional 102,584 shares in the last quarter. 99.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rexnord Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process and motion control, and water management products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Process & Motion Control Platform and Water Management Platform. The company offers table top conveying chain and related accessories, metal conveying and engineered woven metals, gearing and gear drives, conveying equipment, industrial chain, and custom assemblies; custom-engineered, application-specific miniature gearboxes, and motion control assemblies and components used in aerospace, defense, medical equipment, robotics, semiconductor, instrumentation, and satellite communications; and shaft management products, including couplings, torque limiters, electromagnetic clutches and brakes, industrial bearings, and shaft locking assemblies.

