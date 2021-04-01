RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.
RH stock opened at $596.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.03 and its 200 day moving average is $444.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $619.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
