RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Increased to $675.00 by Analysts at Barclays

RH (NYSE:RH) had its price objective boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $562.00 to $675.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 13.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on RH. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $508.22.

RH stock opened at $596.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.10, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $496.03 and its 200 day moving average is $444.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59. RH has a 52-week low of $84.61 and a 52-week high of $619.52.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $796.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. RH’s revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of RH during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

