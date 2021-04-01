RH (NYSE:RH) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

Get RH alerts:

Shares of RH stock opened at $596.60 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.03 and its 200-day moving average is $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Article: How Do Investors Open a Backdoor Roth IRA?

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.