RH (NYSE:RH) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $500.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $335.00. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 16.19% from the company’s previous close. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q3 2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $4.94 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $5.77 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Guggenheim lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their target price on RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. RH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.
Shares of RH stock opened at $596.60 on Thursday. RH has a 1 year low of $84.61 and a 1 year high of $619.52. The stock has a market cap of $12.17 billion, a PE ratio of 76.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $496.03 and its 200-day moving average is $444.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its holdings in RH by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in RH during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000.
RH Company Profile
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
