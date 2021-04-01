Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 Acquires 124,535 Shares of Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) Stock

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Rhp Trust, Dated May 31, 2011 bought 124,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.00 per share, for a total transaction of $249,070.00. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Impac Mortgage stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $1.99. The stock had a trading volume of 56,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,046. The firm has a market cap of $42.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.49 and a beta of 0.86. Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.10 and a 12 month high of $4.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.61, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.46.

Impac Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.23).

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 188.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 118,804 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Impac Mortgage by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 129,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 18,420 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Impac Mortgage during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in Impac Mortgage by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 7,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc operates as a residential mortgage lender in the United States. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment provides mortgage lending products through three lending channels, such as retail, wholesale, and correspondent and opportunistically retain mortgage servicing rights.

