Rhumbline Advisers Boosts Stock Position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,632 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,690 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.35% of Invacare worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invacare by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,250,083 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $46,988,000 after purchasing an additional 210,379 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Invacare by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,379,169 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $21,294,000 after acquiring an additional 137,200 shares during the period. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Invacare by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,977,100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $17,695,000 after acquiring an additional 127,000 shares during the period. Krensavage Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invacare by 0.5% during the third quarter. Krensavage Asset Management LLC now owns 880,920 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $6,625,000 after purchasing an additional 4,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Invacare by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 282,338 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Invacare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Invacare from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $8.02 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $276.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 0.94. Invacare Co. has a 1 year low of $4.91 and a 1 year high of $10.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The health services provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.60 million. Invacare had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a negative return on equity of 8.76%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Invacare Co. will post -0.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Anthony Laplaca sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.93, for a total transaction of $74,475.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 75,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $753,379.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 9,100 shares of company stock worth $91,245. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

About Invacare

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

