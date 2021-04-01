Rhumbline Advisers Buys 7,969 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 47.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,969 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.10% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $1,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ARCT. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 141,372 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,321 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,213 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after acquiring an additional 18,424 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $375,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total transaction of $464,000.00. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

ARCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $79.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. HC Wainwright downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $77.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.31.

Shares of ARCT opened at $41.30 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.21, a quick ratio of 11.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.93 and a 12 month high of $129.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.24 and a beta of 3.01.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.37). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.32% and a negative net margin of 506.70%. As a group, research analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

