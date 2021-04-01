Rhumbline Advisers Grows Holdings in Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM)

Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Vroom, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRM) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 26,008 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,631 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Vroom were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRM. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in Vroom during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vroom during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vroom by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Vroom in the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vroom in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRM opened at $38.99 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200 day moving average of $41.77. Vroom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.96 and a 52 week high of $75.49.

Vroom (NASDAQ:VRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $405.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $401.20 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vroom, Inc. will post -1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VRM shares. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Vroom from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Vroom from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Vroom in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Truist cut their price target on Vroom from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Vroom from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Vroom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.92.

In other Vroom news, CFO David K. Jones sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.54, for a total value of $1,038,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 61,778 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,258.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Mark E. Roszkowski sold 21,875 shares of Vroom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $1,123,937.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 57,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,929,430.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,473,900 shares of company stock worth $54,931,693 in the last quarter.

Vroom Company Profile

Vroom, Inc operates an e-commerce platform for buying, selling, and trading of new and used cars in the United States. It also offers financing solutions. The company was formerly known as Auto America, Inc and changed its name to Vroom, Inc in July 2015. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

