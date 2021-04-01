Rhumbline Advisers Has $1.08 Million Stock Holdings in Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,239 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.12% of Omeros worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMER. Sonora Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Omeros by 81.7% during the fourth quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in Omeros during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $145,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 26.6% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 14,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Omeros by 9.3% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,311 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omeros by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 14,806 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.63% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael A. Jacobsen sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $188,568.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 24,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Cable sold 5,000 shares of Omeros stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.97, for a total transaction of $84,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $679,936.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 34,500 shares of company stock worth $732,074. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OMER opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Omeros Co. has a 1 year low of $9.25 and a 1 year high of $25.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.48 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.32.

Omeros (NASDAQ:OMER) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $10.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omeros Co. will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

OMER has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Omeros from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of Omeros from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Omeros in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Omeros Corporation, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule and protein therapeutics, and orphan indications targeting inflammation, complement-mediated diseases, disorders of the central nervous system (CNS), and immune-related diseases. It provides OMIDRIA for use in cataract surgery or intraocular lens replacement in the United States.

