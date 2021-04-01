Rhumbline Advisers Increases Position in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,205 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,901 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.12% of Ingles Markets worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ingles Markets in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 4th quarter worth about $114,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ingles Markets during the 3rd quarter worth about $305,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.07% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total transaction of $634,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 29.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $61.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.66. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $32.33 and a 1-year high of $65.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.28.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 24.07%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Ingles Markets, Incorporated operates a chain of supermarkets in the southeast United States. Its supermarkets offer various food products, including grocery, meat and dairy products, produce, frozen foods, and other perishables; and non-food products, such as fuel centers, pharmacies, health and beauty care products, and general merchandise, as well as private label items.

