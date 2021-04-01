Richardson Electronics (RELL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 7th.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a negative net margin of 1.17% and a negative return on equity of 1.53%. The company had revenue of $42.42 million for the quarter.

RELL stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.37. 13,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 122,591. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.29. Richardson Electronics has a 52 week low of $3.52 and a 52 week high of $8.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.13 million, a PE ratio of -42.46 and a beta of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. engages in the power and microwave technologies, customized display solutions, and healthcare equipment businesses in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and Latin America. The company's Power and Microwave Technologies Group segment provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tubes, and related consumables; technical services for microwave and industrial equipment; flat panel detector solutions, replacement parts, tubes, and service training for diagnostic imaging equipment; customized display solutions; and power conversion and RF and microwave components for broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, high energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology applications.

