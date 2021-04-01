Rigel Finance Price Tops $114.96 on Major Exchanges (RIGEL)

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded 5.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $482,731.61 and approximately $97,649.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Rigel Finance coin can now be bought for $114.96 or 0.00192226 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.97 or 0.00063485 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $190.81 or 0.00319054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007201 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.23 or 0.00087327 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $429.95 or 0.00718903 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.18 or 0.00047111 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00029618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Rigel Finance Profile

Rigel Finance launched on December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Rigel Finance Profile

