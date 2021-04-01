Rigel Finance (RIGEL) Price Up 12.2% Over Last Week

Rigel Finance (CURRENCY:RIGEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 1st. In the last week, Rigel Finance has traded up 12.2% against the dollar. Rigel Finance has a total market capitalization of $501,153.72 and approximately $86,041.00 worth of Rigel Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rigel Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $119.35 or 0.00202681 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.14 or 0.00064764 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000955 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 47.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $227.69 or 0.00386667 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00006899 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $478.32 or 0.00812274 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $53.30 or 0.00090514 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.42 or 0.00048269 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00029487 BTC.

About Rigel Finance

Rigel Finance’s genesis date was December 7th, 2020. Rigel Finance’s total supply is 5,978 coins and its circulating supply is 4,199 coins. Rigel Finance’s official Twitter account is @RigelFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “RigelFinance is an automated market-making (AMM) decentralized exchange (DEX) on the Ethereum blockchain. “

